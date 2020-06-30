Nancy Mae Boyd
Portage - "You lived in word and deed the Gospel of my Son!"
Nancy Mae Boyd passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home in Portage, surrounded by loving family members. She was 87.
Nancy was born on May 22, 1933, in Valders, to Lloyd and Mabel (Evenson) Erickson. She was married to her beloved husband, from August of 1955 until his death in 1998. She and Marshall Hastings "Skip" Boyd lived in Manitowoc, Watertown, Kewaskum and Portage where he served as Superintendent of Schools for the Portage School District.
Nancy was a dedicated member and volunteer of the Portage United Methodist Church, an election volunteer, a blood donation worker, and she delivered Meals on Wheels. She cherished her card groups with friends (and there were many!) and in recent days was able to enjoy time with them as they gathered together for driveway get-togethers. "G-ma" was a kind, devoted and selfless mother who was always there for her children and grandchildren. Nancy was a strong woman, deeply proud of her Norwegian heritage, and never missed a lutefisk dinner. She is dearly loved and will be sorely missed.
Nancy is survived by her loving children, Mark (Jennifer) of Hartford; Paul (Lili Whyte) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Karen, of Portage; and Eric (Leslie Miller) of San Francisco, California; her daughter-in-law, Cindy, of Waukesha; her seven grandchildren, Chelsea and Dylan Boyd of Hartford; Ryan, Erica and Steven Boyd of Waukesha; and Connor and Annika Hentz of Portage; other close relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Marshall "Skip" Boyd, and her son, David on June 22, 2020.
Private Family Graveside Services will be held at Silver Lake Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Portage United Methodist Church.
Portage - "You lived in word and deed the Gospel of my Son!"
Nancy Mae Boyd passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home in Portage, surrounded by loving family members. She was 87.
Nancy was born on May 22, 1933, in Valders, to Lloyd and Mabel (Evenson) Erickson. She was married to her beloved husband, from August of 1955 until his death in 1998. She and Marshall Hastings "Skip" Boyd lived in Manitowoc, Watertown, Kewaskum and Portage where he served as Superintendent of Schools for the Portage School District.
Nancy was a dedicated member and volunteer of the Portage United Methodist Church, an election volunteer, a blood donation worker, and she delivered Meals on Wheels. She cherished her card groups with friends (and there were many!) and in recent days was able to enjoy time with them as they gathered together for driveway get-togethers. "G-ma" was a kind, devoted and selfless mother who was always there for her children and grandchildren. Nancy was a strong woman, deeply proud of her Norwegian heritage, and never missed a lutefisk dinner. She is dearly loved and will be sorely missed.
Nancy is survived by her loving children, Mark (Jennifer) of Hartford; Paul (Lili Whyte) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Karen, of Portage; and Eric (Leslie Miller) of San Francisco, California; her daughter-in-law, Cindy, of Waukesha; her seven grandchildren, Chelsea and Dylan Boyd of Hartford; Ryan, Erica and Steven Boyd of Waukesha; and Connor and Annika Hentz of Portage; other close relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Marshall "Skip" Boyd, and her son, David on June 22, 2020.
Private Family Graveside Services will be held at Silver Lake Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Portage United Methodist Church.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.