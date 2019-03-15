|
|
Nancy Tisler
Crivitz - Nancy Ann (Sievert) Tisler
Nancy, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Crivitz, Wisconsin. Nancy was born in Manitowoc and was raised on a dairy farm in Newton, Wisconsin where she worked hard with her family. Nancy graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc and then studied at County Normal and later graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. She married William A. Tisler in 1958, they were married over 59 years until his passing in 2017. Nancy worked various jobs, but was especially proud of becoming an LPN in 1983. She loved all people and all animals. She also enjoyed playing the piano, singing and listening to music. Nancy had a great belief in God and her Catholic faith was present with her every day. She was a loving wife and loving mother to her 2 children, Anthony Tisler, Crivitz, and Jacqueline Tisler of Phoenix. She is also survived by her brothers Lawrence and Dale, and many other relatives and friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to the loving care and friendships while Nancy resided at New Care Convalescent Center in Crivitz. The family will greet relatives and friends at Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home in Crivitz on Wednesday March 20th from 9-11 AM. The service will be at 11AM
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 15, 2019