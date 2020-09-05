Natalie Domres
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Natalie Domres, age 91 of Two Rivers passed away peacefully Monday, August 24th, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers, WI.
Natalie was born May 3rd, 1929 daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine (Wendzikowski) Bialozynski in the town of Chase, Pulaski WI. She lived on a farm till 1964 - moved to Manitowoc to live with her late sister Mary Bialozynski Wazny. She was employed at Hamilton Industries, Two Rivers, WI from 1964 until she retired in 1991, after 27 ½ years of employment.
On January 5th, 1980 she married Bernard Domres and lived in Two Rivers, WI. He preceded her in death on September 22, 1996.
Natalie enjoyed most of all, her family gatherings, making cookies for loved ones, the outdoors; doing things like mushroom picking, fishing, a good campfire, strawberry picking, gardening, etc. She also enjoyed making wine and canning of the many things from her garden.
Survivors include one step-son Terry (& Darlene) Domres of Mequon, WI and their two children Greg Domres (& Peter Nichols) of New York, Alleyne (& Scott) Alderton of Milwaukee, WI, step-daughter-in-law Mary Domres of Spooner, WI and her three children Andrew (& Kelly) Domres of Plover, WI, Tom (& Julie) Domres of Minneapolis, MN, and Jennifer (& Chris) Busalachi of Mequon, WI along with several great step-grandchildren and brother-in-law Gordon (& Lois) Rasmussen of Marshfield, WI, as well as many very special nieces and nephews who helped her in many ways and other relatives and friends.
Natalie was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Josephine Bialozynski, sister Mary (& John) Wazny, sister Frances (& Raymond) Jarvi, sister Regina (& Waclaw) Novitzki, brother Chester (& Theresa) Bialozynski; as well as many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law along with her step-son Tom Domres in October 1999, step-daughter Sandra as an infant, nephew Patrick Jarvi 1996, great-niece Jamie Bialozynski 2012.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at St Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers, WI. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev Dave Pleier. Burial will take place at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mother Cemetery, Pulaski at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com