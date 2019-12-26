Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathanael Jenks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Nathanael Jenks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Nathanael Jenks Obituary
Sister Nathanael Jenks

Manitowoc - Sister Nathanael Jenks, age 95, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.

The former Rose Mary Jenks was born on May 23, 1924 in Manistique, Michigan, daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Langley) Jenks. She entered the convent in 1943 and professed her vows in 1946. Sister Nathanael served as a teacher at St. Joseph, Waukesha; St. Joseph, Green Bay, Wisconsin and St. Francis Xavier, Petoskey, Michigan. She also served as a homemaker at St. Joseph and St. Philip, Green Bay; St. Mary, Kaukauna; Catholic Memorial, Waukesha; Holy Family Convent and Holy Family College, Manitowoc, all in Wisconsin; St. Peter Mission, Bapchule, Arizona; St. Nicholas, Zanesville, Ohio. Sister Nathanael ministered as Superior at Holy Family Hospital, Manitowoc, St. Paul Nursing Home, Kaukauna, in Wisconsin; St. Nicholas, Zanesville, Ohio; Administrator at St. Francis Memorial Hospital, West Point, Nebraska. She also served the Community as a member of the General Council for the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity for six years. She performed a variety of tasks at San Damiano Convent, Slinger; Holy Family College and Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Since 2004, she had been a resident in St. Rita Health Center at Holy Family Convent.

Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, a sister-in-law, Mabel Jenks, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rose (Langley) Jenks, brothers and sisters-in-law: Thomas (Clara), George (Loretta) and John, and sisters and brothers-in-law: Frances (Gordon) McKlosky, Mary Ellen (Harold) Spraque, and Hildegard (Leo) Gillespie.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Holy Family Convent Chapel, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Placid Stroik, O.F.M. with burial at the Holy Family Convent Cemetery, Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Convent Chapel. The visitation will continue Monday morning from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathanael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -