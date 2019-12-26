|
|
Sister Nathanael Jenks
Manitowoc - Sister Nathanael Jenks, age 95, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
The former Rose Mary Jenks was born on May 23, 1924 in Manistique, Michigan, daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Langley) Jenks. She entered the convent in 1943 and professed her vows in 1946. Sister Nathanael served as a teacher at St. Joseph, Waukesha; St. Joseph, Green Bay, Wisconsin and St. Francis Xavier, Petoskey, Michigan. She also served as a homemaker at St. Joseph and St. Philip, Green Bay; St. Mary, Kaukauna; Catholic Memorial, Waukesha; Holy Family Convent and Holy Family College, Manitowoc, all in Wisconsin; St. Peter Mission, Bapchule, Arizona; St. Nicholas, Zanesville, Ohio. Sister Nathanael ministered as Superior at Holy Family Hospital, Manitowoc, St. Paul Nursing Home, Kaukauna, in Wisconsin; St. Nicholas, Zanesville, Ohio; Administrator at St. Francis Memorial Hospital, West Point, Nebraska. She also served the Community as a member of the General Council for the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity for six years. She performed a variety of tasks at San Damiano Convent, Slinger; Holy Family College and Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Since 2004, she had been a resident in St. Rita Health Center at Holy Family Convent.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, a sister-in-law, Mabel Jenks, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rose (Langley) Jenks, brothers and sisters-in-law: Thomas (Clara), George (Loretta) and John, and sisters and brothers-in-law: Frances (Gordon) McKlosky, Mary Ellen (Harold) Spraque, and Hildegard (Leo) Gillespie.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Holy Family Convent Chapel, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Placid Stroik, O.F.M. with burial at the Holy Family Convent Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Convent Chapel. The visitation will continue Monday morning from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019