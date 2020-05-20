Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Manitowoc - Neal C. Braun, age 62, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his residence.

Neal was born on January 30, 1958 in Manitowoc to Laura Braun and the late Anton Braun. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1976. Neal enlisted in the United States Marines in 1976 and served his country until his honorable discharge. He had previously worked as a property manager in Bloomington, IN and most recently at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Manitowoc. Neal was an accomplished woodworker. He was a kind person that was always willing to lend a hand to those in need.

Survivors include Neal's mother, Laura Braun; five siblings, Gregory (Kay) Braun, Ramona Braun, Colleen "Connie" (Don "Art") Schuh, Kevin (Kelly) Braun, and Ali Braun and significant other, Kristen VanStelle; good friend, Tommy De Pirro; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Life Celebration Social for family and friends will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Military rites will be accorded at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 731 at 6 p.m. to conclude the Life Celebration Social. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of Neal's cremated remains at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Whitelaw. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Neal's name.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 20 to May 21, 2020
