Nicholas A. Close



La Crosse - Nicholas A. Close, age 39, a resident of La Crosse, WI, entered eternal life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the family residence with family by his side.



Nick was born on March 25, 1981 in Two Rivers. He was the son of Robert and Christine Close Kintgen Jr. Nick attended Washington High School in Two Rivers and graduated with the class of 1999. He then continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Manitowoc for the next two years followed by two years at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay where he received is Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management and Accounting in 2004. Nick was a retail manager at K-Mart. On June 5, 2010 he married Nicole Robertson in La Crosse. He loved to cook, hunt, go fishing with his grandpa, play chess, soccer, go swimming and enjoying the lakeshore area. Nick was an avid Redskins Football fan.



He is survived by his wife, Nicole and their two children, Liam and Evelyn both at home; his parents, Robert and Christine Kintgen Jr., Two Rivers; two sisters and two brothers, Aliciia (Dan) Dewane, Manitowoc, Michael Walters, Two Rivers, Zachary Kingten, Manitowoc, Bobbi Jo (Joshua) Mueller, Honolulu, HI; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Peggy Robertson, Cuba City; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. He was precede in death by his sister-in-law, Laura Ann Robertson, and maternal great grandparents Alfred and Catherine Close and Ernst and Irene Schwantes.



Memorial services will be held 4 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Bo Perkins. Following the memorial service a Life Celebration Social will follow until 7 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome



The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.









