Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Community
3425 Willow Rd
Green Bay, WI
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Community
3425 Willow Rd
Green Bay, WI
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Community
3425 Willow Rd
Green Bay, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Community
3425 Willow Rd
Green Bay, WI
Denmark - Nicole Havlovitz, age 25 of Denmark, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born May 25, 1994 to Paula and the late Corey Havlovitz. Nicole was smart and protective, full of compassion for others. She was full of sass, spunk and strength. She lit up the room with her smile, and if you didn't know Nicole when you met her, you left as a friend.

She will be missed and remembered by her mom, Paula (Brad) Cherney, brother, Derek Havlovitz, grandparents; Pat and Mike Nechodom, Joe and Kay Piontek and Gene and Marion Havlovitz, aunts and uncles; Tim (Vicki) Piontek, Brian (Jackie) Piontek, Kevin (Joanne) Havlovitz, Kerry (Sara) Havlovitz and Kim Schlies. She is further survived by many cousins, other relatives, friends and her beloved dog, Taser.

Preceding her in death are her father, Corey, uncle Bruce Schlies and Marilyn Cherney.

Family and friends may visit at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 3425 Willow Rd, Green Bay, on Tuesday, June 18, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. A parish prayer service will be held at 7:00pm. Visitation will continue Wednesday, June 19, at Price of Peace Catholic Community, 3425 Willow Rd, Green Bay, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with the Rev. Paul Radetski officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Kewaunee County Sheriffs Department and investigative team as well as first responders and EMS for their assistance.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 17, 2019
