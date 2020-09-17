Nina G. Long
Manitowoc - Nina G. Long, age 73, a resident of Two Rivers, WI, and formerly of Fort Worth, TX, passed away after a long battle with illness on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her residence with family by her side.
Nina was born on August 21, 1947 in Kankakee, IL to the late Hobart and Nina (Baker) Starkey. On April 6, 1984, Nina married Doug Long in Fort Worth, TX. She had worked as a teacher in Fort Worth, TX and the surrounding school districts.
Survivors include Nina's husband of 36 years, Doug; three sons, Jeff (Tania) Rawls, Oklahoma; Scott Rawls, Oklahoma; and Shawn Rawls, Texas; two granddaughters, Tifani (Nic) Roye, Texas; and Jordan Rawls, Oklahoma; three great grandchildren, Hayden, Madalynn, and Tinsley Roye; sister, Sherea Botsford, North Carolina; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Open Bible Baptist Church, 2021 South 14th Street, Manitowoc, on Friday, October 2, 2020 for a reception at Noon which will be followed by a memorial service. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Nina's name to the Manitowoc Humane Society.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.