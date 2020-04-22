|
Nina Mac Shetter
Manitowoc - Nina Mac Shetter was born July 28, 1922 in Dale County, Alabama. She grew up in Skipperville. Her parents are Richard E. Baker and Dora "Doddie" Kate Baker (McGill). Her father worked as a farmer and alternate rural mail carrier for the United State Post Office. Her mother, Dottie, was a homemaker, gardener and excellent cook. Nina is the youngest child of four siblings. She has two brothers, Marrell Baker, the oldest and Elmo Baker; one sister, Maudell Baker Whatley.
Nina attended Dale County High School in Ozark, Ala. She went on to Droughns Business School in Montgomery, AL. She studied typing, shorthand and bookkeeping.
Nina began her first job in Ozark as manager of Greyhound Bus Company.
Nina married Hobart Gayle Starkey and moved to Kankakee, IL. They have two daughters, Nina Gail (Starkey) Long and Sherea (Starkey) Botsford.
Nina was a member of River Oaks Baptist Church in River Oaks, Texas where she lived for many years before settling in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Nina is also a member of Open Bible Baptist church in Manitowoc, WI.
Nina is preceded in death by her husband, Lonzo Shetter of River Oaks.
Nina has numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020