Nona L. Pravechek
Manitowoc - Nona L. Pravechek, age 68, a Manitowoc resident, entered eternal life on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at The Bay at North Ridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc.
Nona was born on July 31, 1950 in Two Rivers. She was the daughter of the late John and Jean Raatz Ahrens. Nona attended Washington High School in Two Rivers and graduated with the class of 1968. She was employed at Ascend Services, Inc. (formerly Holiday House) for many years. Nona was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Mishicot. She was very creative and enjoyed doing crafts, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by five children: Blas (Scott) Garcia, Green Bay; Ryan Pravechek, Mishicot; Leela (Jody) Samz, Two Rivers; Tori (John) Pravechek O'Connor, Pheonix, AZ; Aaron Pravechek, Larrabee; two grandchildren: Alexis O'Connor and Jack Samz; one sister: Nancy (Bob) Ahrens Fromm, Mishicot; one nephew: John (Janelle) Fromm, Manitowoc; one grandnephew: Joseph Fromm; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother and infant sister.
A Life Celebration Social for relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Dr. Robert Gahl, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, University of Wisconsin-Madison Oncology, the nurses at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Care Center in Two Rivers, and her neighbor Pat for all of her help.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2019