More Obituaries for Norbert Bugler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norbert J. Bugler Obituary
Two Rivers - Norbert J. Bugler, age 92, lifetime town of Two Rivers resident, died Tuesday evening, March 10, 2020 at the Hamilton Care Center in Two Rivers.

Norbert was born in Two Rivers on March 21, 1927, to Erwin and Agnes (Funk) Bugler. He attended school in Two Rivers, and farmed with his parents in the town of Two Rivers until retiring, when he moved to the city.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews: Helen Place of Manitowoc, Karen (Mike) Kiesow of St. Nazianz, Sue (Dave) Cisler of Waukesha, and Rick Skarvan of Manitowoc; along with great-nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Agnes Bugler; his brother and sister-in-law, Leo (June) Bugler; and two nieces: Judy Bugler and Kathy Skarvan.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Fr. Dave Pleier will preside at the service, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Two Rivers.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Monday after 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

The Bugler family would like to extend a very special thank you to the entire staff of the Hamilton Care Center for the wonderful care and compassion given to Norbert over the many years as a resident. Your kindness is very much appreciated.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
