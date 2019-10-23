Services
Manitowoc - Norbert W. Schneider, age 96, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Nursing Home, Manitowoc.

Norbert was born October 24, 1922 in Osman, WI. son of the late Albert and Stella (Weidemann) Schneider. On May 5, 1945 he married the former Marie Ann Mrotek at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on October 10, 2006. Norbert was a dairy farmer in Newton for many years. He served as an officer of various sportsmen's clubs, Town of Meeme Supervisor and President of Osman Dairy Co-op. Norbert also enjoyed dancing, bus trips, card playing, gardening, hunting, fishing and trapping. He also loved participating in local parades as a clown.

Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law: Kenneth and Gail Schneider, Kiel, Lee and Laura Schneider, Sheboygan, Mark and Mary Beth Schneider, Sheboygan; one daughter and son-in-law: Lois and Victor Bozych, Pleasant Prairie; four grandchildren: Kristin (Patrick) Unertl, Kenneth (Aleasha) Bozych, Kimberly (Alex) Casper, Stephanie (John) Bottko; and eight great grandchildren: Matthias, Jack, Rylan, Lucy, Max, Milo, Tristan and Peyton. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Roland (Betty) Schneider and Donald (Phyllis) Schneider.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Blessed Angela Chapel at the Felician Village, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Gerald Foley with entombment to follow at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Blessed Angela Chapel, Manitowoc, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Norbert's family asks that you spend some time with a loved one or someone that could use some company or donate to your .

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Mary's Nursing Home and all the special individuals who came to spend time with Norbert.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
