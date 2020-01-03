|
Noriko Schmidtman
Manitowoc - Noriko Schmidtman, age 91, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Hannah Home in Manitowoc.
Noriko was born on September 9, 1928 in Japan. She was the daughter of the late Sadaaki and Fujiko Nakama Kisai. On March 2, 1971 she married Richard Schmidtman. He preceded her in death in June 2017 while they were residing in Texas. Noriko and her husband owned and operated Schmidtman Car Ferry School Supplies in Manitowoc. She enjoyed quilting and playing the organ for her church.
She is survived by two sisters, Sadako Akagi and Mineko Koga both of Japan, a special cousin who was Noriko's primary caregiver, Robin Bryant-Stoeger, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sadaaki and Fujiko Kisai, two sisters, Sumako Ono and Kinuko Tsutsujimori, and one brother, Sadami Kisai.
Private graveside services for the family will be held in the Spring of 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc when Noriko and her husband Richard will be laid to rest together. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
A special thank you is expressed to all of the caregivers at Laurel Grove Assisted Living and most especially at the Hannah Home for the loving care they provided to Noriko. Also thanks to David and Dolores Janda for all of their friendship and visits they gave to her.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020