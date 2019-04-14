|
|
Norma Grace Horst
Mishicot - Norma Grace Horst, age 75, of 12219 Hwy. 42 Mishicot died Friday, April 12, 2019 at her residence from an aggressive brain tumor of 4 months. Norma was born August 30,1943 in Hagerstown, MD to the late Andrew and Grace Eshleman Eby. She moved to Mishicot in 2013. She married Allen Horst on May 12, 1965 and lived in matrimony for 53 years and 11 months. Norma was a homemaker and was a loving wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma.
She is survived by her husband: Allen Glen Horst, three daughters and sons-in-law: Kimberly and her husband Benjamin Diller, of Mishicot, Kendra and her husband Duane Witmer, of Medford, WI, Kristine and her husband Emanuel Martin, of Shropshire, England, three sons and daughters-in-law: Kevin Horst and his wife Jenifer of Leesburg, GA, Kervin Horst and his wife Jill, of Ferndale, CA, Kendal Horst and his wife Naomi, of Alturas, CA, 40 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by three brothers and sisters-in-law: Harold Eby and his wife Elsie, of Hagerstown, MD, Aldus Eby and his wife Anna Lois, of Chambersburg, PA, Darrell Eby and his wife Joyce, of Hagerstown, MD and by three sisters and brothers-in-law: Eileen Strite and her husband Harold, of Waynesboro, PA, Ellen Burkholder and her husband Harold, of Greencastle, PA, Lois Eby and her husband Edwin, of Greencastle, PA.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Fox Hills Resort Conference Center in Mishicot with David Beachy, Paul Martin, Steven Beachy, and Titus Beachy officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeside Mennonite Church Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call from 2:00 pm. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at the Lakeside Mennonite Church, 722 Hillview Rd. in Mishicot. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lakeside Mennonite Church. The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 14, 2019