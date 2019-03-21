|
Norma Loberger
Manitowoc - Norma M. Loberger, age 90, a Manitowoc resident, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Mary's Nursing Home, Manitowoc.
Norma was born on October 5, 1928 in Green Bay, WI, daughter of the late John and Lillian Elfner. Norma raised eight children, as many parents know is not for the faint of heart. Despite the challenges associated with a large family, Norma inspired a strong work ethic in her children and she was proud of the contributing citizens they became. From the many children, she was blessed with 23 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Despite the distance of those grandchildren, Norma managed to keep in touch with their lives through learning Facebook. Through it all, Norma maintained her sense of humor. She was most happy when she was visited by her family.
Norma was blessed to have her sister-in-law Carol Elfner who assisted her with tasks associated with daily living, as well as the company of Dorothy Bautin from church and most recently, a neighbor Barb Scheisl who brought companionship and delight to her every day. A special thanks to the staff at St. Marys Home and Home Health Care Services and Hospice for the loving care and spiritual inspiration given to Norma the last two and one-half months of her live. Her journey has ended and she is now at peace, and that is the most we can ask for.
She is survived by eight children: David (Jackie) Loberger, Larrabee, WI, John (Karen) Loberger, Branch, WI, Kathy (Jan) Kowalski, Manitowoc, WI, Terri (Jerry) Eells, Mishicot, WI, Sue (Jerry) Winiecki, Dunlap, TN, Bill (Lisa) Loberger, Maribel, WI, Ann (Frank) Caruso, Oregon, WI, and Margaret (Rocky) Beckelman, Tracy, CA.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo (1121 North 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jose Lopez with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, Manitowoc, from 9:30 until 10:45.
In lieu of flowers, a donation will be made to a charity by the family in Norma's memory.
