Norman F.R. Strasser Sr.
Hope Mills, N.C. - Norman F.R. Strasser Sr., 75, of Hope Mills, N.C. (formally of Manitowoc and Stevens Point, WI, and St. Nazianz) was born January 27, 1945 and passed away at his home on February 21, 2020.
Born in Stevens Point, WI, he was the son of Walter and Agnes (Halkowski) Strasser. He proudly served his country in the United States Army for ten and half years earning many medals and battle ribbons.
He is survived by his fiancee, Kathryn Bennet; 3 sons James Sr.(Teresa)Riske, Milan, IL, Norman Jr.(Hailee) Strasser, Manitowoc, WI and Raymond (Alex) Strasser, St. Nazianz, and 4 daughters Amanda Strasser Herring, Erwin,N.C., Linda Castona Green (Richard Hill) Two Rivers, WI, Rebecca(John) Steeves, Manitowoc, WI, and Tracy Franz( Frederick Weinberger) St. Nazianz and Manitowoc WI. He also had 25 grandchildren Skye and Vincent Strasser, Angelica, James Jr., Brendt, Kayla, Corinna and Devri Riske. Macy(Rob) Smith, Nicholas Herring, Desiree(Frank) Jimbo, Amanda Castona Marsh, Kody, David and Rachel Steeves, Elizabeth, Allyn, and Gabrielle Strasser, Brandon, Destiny, and Allisha(Stephen) Franz, Bya and Adylin Strasser. Also Norman had 4 great grandchildren Izibella and Ivan Hunyar, Athena Jimbo, Colton Riske. He also had 2 ex-wives Marian (Riske) Strasser and Delores (Lamanski)Strasser; and many nieces and nephews, family, and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Agnes Strasser; a sister, Darlene Wierzba; a brother-in-law, Lawrence Wierzba; a son, Henry Strasser; a son-in-law Nyle Franz; and an ex wife, Linda (Hawley) Smith.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mill, NC.
A gathering of family and friends will be held in Manitowoc, WI at later date.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020