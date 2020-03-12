Services
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Strasser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman F.r. Strasser Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman F.r. Strasser Sr. Obituary
Norman F.R. Strasser Sr.

Hope Mills, N.C. - Norman F.R. Strasser Sr., 75, of Hope Mills, N.C. (formally of Manitowoc and Stevens Point, WI, and St. Nazianz) was born January 27, 1945 and passed away at his home on February 21, 2020.

Born in Stevens Point, WI, he was the son of Walter and Agnes (Halkowski) Strasser. He proudly served his country in the United States Army for ten and half years earning many medals and battle ribbons.

He is survived by his fiancee, Kathryn Bennet; 3 sons James Sr.(Teresa)Riske, Milan, IL, Norman Jr.(Hailee) Strasser, Manitowoc, WI and Raymond (Alex) Strasser, St. Nazianz, and 4 daughters Amanda Strasser Herring, Erwin,N.C., Linda Castona Green (Richard Hill) Two Rivers, WI, Rebecca(John) Steeves, Manitowoc, WI, and Tracy Franz( Frederick Weinberger) St. Nazianz and Manitowoc WI. He also had 25 grandchildren Skye and Vincent Strasser, Angelica, James Jr., Brendt, Kayla, Corinna and Devri Riske. Macy(Rob) Smith, Nicholas Herring, Desiree(Frank) Jimbo, Amanda Castona Marsh, Kody, David and Rachel Steeves, Elizabeth, Allyn, and Gabrielle Strasser, Brandon, Destiny, and Allisha(Stephen) Franz, Bya and Adylin Strasser. Also Norman had 4 great grandchildren Izibella and Ivan Hunyar, Athena Jimbo, Colton Riske. He also had 2 ex-wives Marian (Riske) Strasser and Delores (Lamanski)Strasser; and many nieces and nephews, family, and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Agnes Strasser; a sister, Darlene Wierzba; a brother-in-law, Lawrence Wierzba; a son, Henry Strasser; a son-in-law Nyle Franz; and an ex wife, Linda (Hawley) Smith.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mill, NC.

A gathering of family and friends will be held in Manitowoc, WI at later date.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -