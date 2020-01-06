|
Norman H. Raether
Manitowoc - Norman H. Raether, age 82, of 7134 Dutch Road, Manitowoc, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Harbor View Assisted Living, Manitowoc.
Norman was born on June 9, 1937 in Manitowoc, son of the late Edwin and Ella (Bauch) Raether. He graduated with the class of 1955 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On May 12, 1979 Norman married the former Donna Komorowski at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Newtonburg. She preceded him in death in 1996. He was a truck driver for Fricke Concrete Company for 49 years until his retirement. Norman was a member of the Silver Creek Volunteer Fire Department for 19 years.
He is survived by one daughter: Peggy Raether, Valders; two granddaughters: Amber (Jacob) Durben, Valders, Candis (Jennifer) Hermann, Manitowoc; one great-grandson: Jameson Durben, Valders; one brother: Elton Raether, Manitowoc; friend: Rita Metzger, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Edwin and Ella Raether; his wife: Donna Raether; one daughter: Sandra Raether; one brother and sister-in-law: Elmer (Adeline) Raether; one sister and brother-in-law: Edna (Loyal) Schwanke; two sisters-in-law: Gertrude Raether, Rosella Raether.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Julie Barger will officiate with entombment to take place at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:00 p.m. A luncheon will follow at the All-Care Center. The Jens, Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the staff of Harbor View Assisted Living for all the loving compassionate care given to Norman.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020