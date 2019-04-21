|
|
Norman Lawrence Skarda
Manitowoc - Norman Lawrence Skarda was born in Manitowoc to Oscar and Ethel Lyons, and with his sister Mary Isabelle and brother Leonard lived at 2206 Clark St.
Norm graduated from Lincoln HS and worked as a Yacht Captain on Lake Michigan and Mississippi River until drafted into the US Army on August 22, 1951. He proudly served his country in the Korean War, where he was wounded Halloween Day, 1952. He was awarded the Purple Heart three days later. He was also awarded 2 Bronze Stars for valor. His extensive injuries resulted in a prolonged hospitalization at Percy Jones Army Hospital in Battle Creek, Michigan. He was tended by many nurses, but one in particular struck his fancy. He dated Lois Louise Lenerz and they married at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Milwaukee on January 23, 1954. They moved to Elmhurst, IL back to Milwaukee, then to Las Vegas where his brother Leonard was stationed in the USAF. Eventually they made their way to Oregon in 1977 where they lived in Junction City. Norm worked as a mailman in Eugene and was dubbed the "Fastest, Friendliest Mailman" in a July 1988 Registered Guard article. Norm was a wood worker and big gardener, sharing the produce and flowers with others. Norm, 88, passed away from Alzheimer Disease. He is survived by his wife Lois, six children, John, Peter, Ann, Steven, Thomas and Teresa, 12 Grand Children and 21 Great-Grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eugene, Oregon Wednesday, April 24 at 12:15, with Rosary at 11:30. Funeral arrangements by Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service, Springfield, OR. Internment at Willamette National Cemetery April 26.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 21, 2019