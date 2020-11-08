1/1
Norman M. Johnson
Norman M. Johnson

Manitowoc - Norman M. Johnson, age 93, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.

He was born August 23, 1927 in Manitowoc, son of the late Theodore and Blanche (Baetke) Johnson. Norman graduated from Lincoln High School and continued his education at a refrigeration trade school in Chicago, Illinois before enlisting in the United Stated Army. He married Patricia R. Doucette on May 26, 1951 in Manitowoc. Norman held numerous jobs over the years and served as a custodian at Washington Junior High School, Manitowoc, for 21 years. He was always active, and enjoyed bike riding, fixing bicycles, walking, going to rummage sales, or just going for a drive. Norman was also a longtime blood donor.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years: Patricia Johnson, Manitowoc; his five children: Barbara Seaberg, Michael S. Johnson, Marc (Julie) Johnson, Gail (Frank) Gajdostik, and Patrick (Dawn) Johnson, all of Manitowoc; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one sister: Francis Miles, West Bend. Three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother and sister-in-law: Robert (Agnes) Johnson; one sister and two brothers-in-law: Jerry (Don) Leist and Gene Miles; one son-in-law: John Seaberg; as well as other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Ben Johnson. Norman will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Mausoleum following the Mass.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand. Due to health precautions in place, please wear a mask and practice social distancing if you plan to attend.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center for the care and compassion shown to Norman and his family during their time of need.








Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
