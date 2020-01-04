|
|
Norman T. Oelke
Manitowoc - Norman T. Oelke, age 87, of Manitowoc, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Holy Family Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Norman was born on December 28, 1932 in Prairie du Chien, son of the late Cecil and Leona (Proulx) Oelke. He graduated with the class of 1951 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Norman served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1954. In May of 2016, he participated in the Old Glory Honor Flight. On May 7, 1955 Norman married the former LaVerne Hynek. She preceded him in death on June 1, 2009. He was employed at Medusa Concrete, Heiden and Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Norman was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish where he ushered for many years. He had a love for country music, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Vince Gill and Randy Travis. Norman taught himself how to play steel guitar and dobro and apart from full-time employment was part of a country music band for many years. After retiring he volunteered his time and played country music for residents of a local nursing home.
He is survived by three daughters and one son-in-law: Kathryn Oelke, Manitowoc, Victoria (Terry) Niemi, Bessemer, MI, Dianne Oelke, Manitowoc; one son: Thomas Oelke, Waukesha; four grandchildren: Cory DeBauch, Jaime DeBauch, Justin Gilbert and Crystal Schanke; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters-in-law: Richard (Delores) Oelke, Darwin (Mary) Oelke, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Cecil and Leona Oelke; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Eugene (Sue) Hynek.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Doug LeCaptain will officiate with burial to take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Military Graveside Services will be accorded by American Legion Drews-Bleser Post #88 of Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. There will be a luncheon following the service at the All-Care Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020