|
|
Norris D. Gilbert
Two Rivers - Norris D. Gilbert, age 85, a Two Rivers resident, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Norris was born November 26, 1933 in Two Rivers, son of the late Adolph "Duffy" and Ruth (Johnson) Gilbert. He graduated from Washington High School, Two Rivers with the class of 1951. Norris served in the U.S. Army from 1953 - 1955. He was united in marriage to Joan Koch on January 14, 1956 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Two Rivers. She preceded him in death on August 29, 2012.
Norris worked for Formrite Tube Company for over 44 years before his retirement in 1996. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, talking about his days in the Army and doing side jobs with his big brother Bill.
Survivors include four daughters and three sons-in-law: Kathie & Greg Ammerman, Green Bay; Nancee & John Laliberte, Manitowoc; Connie Hungerford (Dan Schneider), Manitowoc; Sally & Joe Noll, Sheboygan; two sons and daughters-in-law: Wayne Gilbert & Elizabeth Rogers-Gilbert, Two Rivers; Ryan & Lori Gilbert, Manitowoc; 17 grandchildren: Jessi (James), Dex (Nikki), Matthew (Celeste), Elyssa, Mike, Chris, Skyler, Holly (Logan), Heidi (Casey), Sawyer, Katy, Karli, Evan, Logan, Dakota, Payton, and Ava; ten great grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law: Bill (Pat) Gilbert; three brothers-in-law: Robert (Helen) Koch, Donald Koch, and Harry Meihsner as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Norris was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters-in-law: Floyd & Ollie Gilbert, Harold "Butch" & Judy Gilbert, Myron, Lloyd and Elton Gilbert; one sister and brother-in-law: Diana & Clarence Seeley; three sisters-in-law: Hazel Gilbert, Doris Koch, and Carol Meishner and several other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. Entombment will follow services at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth. Full military honors will be accorded by the V.F.W. Post # 1248 and the American Legion Post #165, both of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to our big brother Wayne, who took special care of Dad for the last 9 months and special appreciation for Dad's big brother, Bill, his lifelong best friend and neighbor, for always being at his side.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019