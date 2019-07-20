|
|
Orin J. Kafka
Two Rivers - Orin J. Kafka, age 94, lifetime resident of Two Rivers, died peacefully with his family at his side on Thursday evening, July 18, 2019 at Meadow View Assisted Living of Two Rivers where he resided for the past two years.
Orin was born in the town of Two Rivers on August 8, 1924 to Adolph and Clara Havel Kafka. He attended school in Shoto and graduated from Washington High School with the class of 1942. On May 26, 1951, he married Jenny Denis at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Mishicot. The couple farmed in the town of Two Rivers for many years, and Orin also worked as a distributor for Blue Star Potato Chips. Jenny preceded him in death on August 6, 1999. Orin retired from the United States Postal Service on Nov. 30, 1990 where he was employed as a postal carrier since November, 1958. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling, and over the years enjoyed extensive traveling which included travels to Hawaii, Europe and Mexico among many other states. He and his son, Al flew ultra-light planes for many years; he was a bicycle enthusiast his whole life, enjoyed snow-shoeing, cross country skiing, and loved listening and dancing to polka music with his many friends from the "We Love to Dance Club".
Survivors include his three children, Robert O. Kafka of Manitowoc, Alan C. Kafka of Two Rivers, Cyndi A. Teuke of Two Rivers; his grandchildren: Peggy Dennis (Bruce Gilbert), Bill (Brenda) Dennis, Terri (Steve) Sprout, Georgette (Tony) Krajna, Alan (Amanda) Moore, Tina (Dave) Witak, Scott (Amy) Kafka, Shawn Teuke, Heidi Bartelme, Justin Krueger; his great-grandchildren: Brandon, Cordell, Zoe, Odesa, Halona, Gavin, Felicia, C.J., April, Bill (Shelly), Chris, Samuel, George, Brant, Brandon, Brett, Carson; and one great great-grandson, Adam. He is further survived by four sisters-in-law, Lucille Denis, Betty Denis, Dorothy Bessette, Josephine (Duane) Wood; a brother-in-law, Harold Burt; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Clara Kafka; his wife, Jenny; daughter-in-law, Janet Kafka; son-in-law, James Teuke; a granddaughter, Rebecca Krueger; a grandson, Keith Teuke; brother and sister-in-law, Leslie (Frances) Kafka; one sister and brother-in-law, Gertrude (Richard) Sabin; and his fiance, Carole La Shay.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Phil Kinzel, CLP will officiate at the service, with burial to follow in Pioneer Rest Cemetery, Two Rivers.
Friends may call at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels Sunday evening (TONIGHT), from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday morning at the funeral home after 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
The Kafka family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the residents and staff of Meadow View Assisted Living for the wonderful care and kindness, and the caregivers of Homecare Health Services and Hospice for the compassion extended to our dear father over his final days.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 20 to July 21, 2019