Orman Leo Marquardt
Tonto Verde, AZ - Orman Leo Marquardt died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of January 20, 2020. He was 89 years old. Born September 27, 1930 in Manitowoc Wisconsin, the second of five children to the late Adolf John Marquardt and Sofia (Rocklewitz) Marquardt. It was Orman's great grandfather Carl Marquardt, born 1848 in Pomma Germany who with his family, in 1880, emigrated to the United States along with an estimated 600,000 other Germans to escape the 'Long Depression' that gripped Germany and most of Europe at that time. As a youngster, Orman had loved the outdoors and grew up hunting, fishing and trapping the farms and woodlands of northeastern Wisconsin, the area that his great grandfather had helped settle years earlier. He attended Lincoln High School in Manitowoc and graduated with the class of 1948. After high school, he enrolled at Michigan State University and began studies in animal husbandry until he was drafted into the Marine Corps in 1951. After serving two years in the Korean War, he was honorably discharged in 1953 at the rank of Sergeant. Upon returning from Korea, he began his employment as a salesman with Mirro Aluminum Company of Manitowoc. He moved to Chicago where his office was located at the Merchandise Mart, then the largest building in the world. This is where he met his future bride of 63 years, Mary Ann Velleca, from Bristol, Rhode Island. They were married in 1956 and shortly thereafter moved to the suburbs of Chicago, eventually settling in Lake Forest, Illinois, where they raised their three children, Kurt, Kris and Karen. Throughout the years raising their family, Orman and Mary Ann maintained an estate they built in the Wisconsin countryside where he grew up. They called it 'Wingwood'. From here they created a number of small business ventures that included a workshop for furniture manufacturing as well as the buying and selling of antiques, management of a local lumberyard they had purchased and ultimately, the resurrection of the of the much beloved Coach Lite Inn, a local fine dining establishment they operated for 10 years. One of Orman's true passions however was raising dogs, primarily Weimeraners, and training them for Field Trial. Together they held several Championship titles over the years. Upon retiring and moving to Tonto Verde Arizona in 1998, Orman pursued his interest in golf, which he enjoyed sharing with family and friends. Also, at this time, he and Mary Ann began spending their summers in Homer, Alaska with their son Kurt, who was starting his own family there. For many years, he and Kurt collaborated on several building projects and it was there that Orman would affectionately become known as 'Orman the Foreman'. Additionally, if he wasn't out fishing on Kachemak Bay or in Cook Inlet, he could often be spotted roaming the docks on the Homer Spit in his trademark white and turquoise jacket, talking with boat captains and other fishermen. He was a strong personality who enjoyed making other people laugh and he will be missed by many who knew him. Always a loving and generous husband and father, he will remain in our hearts forever.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers Orville, Oliver and sister Dianne. He is survived by his brother John, his wife Mary Ann, sons Kurt and Kris, daughter Karen, grandson Jake and granddaughters Lauren and Nikki as well as several cousins and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Life will be held March 7, 2020 at 4pm in Tonto Verde Arizona at the Tonto Verde Golf Club. A second Celebration of Life will be held this summer in Homer Alaska where his ashes will be spread on Kachemak Bay per his wishes. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Verde Care, a local non-profit care giving organization, providing valuable life-giving resources to area residents.
Verde Care
18934 E. Avenida Del Ray, Suite 106
Rio Verde, AZ. 85263
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020