Orville "Orv" K. Rasmussen
Manitowoc - Orville "Orv" K. Rasmussen, age 68, of Manitowoc passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital with his wife, two sons and daughter at his side.
Orv was born on October 30, 1951 to Esther (Schley) and Orville J. Rasmussen. He attended First German Ev. Lutheran grade school and Lincoln High School. In 1974 Orv married Jerilyn "Jeri" Holschbach at First German Ev. Lutheran Church. He was currently a member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church. After working for many years at Manitowoc Shipbuilding, Orv decided he wanted to venture into the business world. He owned and operated a long distance telephone service as well as a marketing company. He then moved on to successfully own and operate Rasmussen Asphalt Maintenance and Pit Stop Portables. In 2005 he purchased Frontier Wilderness Campground and with hard work polished a diamond in the rough. When his son Todd took it over, Orv was content to have a trailer there and enjoyed it to his last day. Orv was also partners in the Rock N Blues Haus as well as owning and managing many rental properties in Manitowoc. His proudest success was being grandpa to his five living grandchildren who will miss him greatly. Orv's passion was shooting pool! He also loved fishing, hunting and vacationing with family.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years: Jeri Rasmussen; one daughter: Theresa (Marcus) Cotton; two sons and daughters-in-law: Scott (Becky) Rasmussen and Todd (Cara) Rasmussen; his grandchildren: Cash Cotton, Bella Rasmussen, Chloe Rasmussen, Chase and Cooper Rasmussen; three step-grandchildren: Christian Cabil, Caleb Cotton, Connor Rasmussen; his mother: Esther Rasmussen; seven sisters: Donna (Edward) Reznichek, Evie (Gerald) LeClair, Marie (Lloyd) Rohr, Doris Sitman, Joyce (Steve) Vetter, Karen (Terry) Welnicke, Diane Klein (Al Levenhagen); two brothers-in-law: Neil (Debbie) Holschbach and Ken (Barb) Mushel. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his father: Orville J. Rasmussen; one sister: Esther Behnke; one brother: Kenneth Rasmussen; one grandson: Hayden Rasmussen; father-in-law and mother-in-law: William and Jean Holschbach; and one brother-in-law: Robert Sitman.
Private family services will be held and Orv will be laid to rest at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Town of Kossuth. A public memorial service will take place at a later date.
Our hearts may be broken, but we take comfort knowing Orv is holding Hayden and both are being held by our Lord and Savior, Jesus.
Our gratitude to the surgeons who worked so hard to try and save Orv. God had other plans.
