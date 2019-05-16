|
|
Otto A. Engelbrecht
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Otto A. Engelbrecht, age 90, a resident of Two Rivers, entered into eternal life on May 11, 2019.
Otto was born on February 28, 1929 in Two Creeks to the late William C. and Frances (Kimmes) Engelbrecht. He served with the United States Army from 1949 to 1951 stationed overseas in Korea. On November 28, 1953, Otto married Betty Lodel at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Norman, WI. They were married 45 years. She preceded him in death February 9, 1999. Otto retired from Paragon Electric in 1993 having worked there for 29 years. He enjoyed being with people and always seemed to have a joke or two. Otto enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include two daughters:; Cheryl Tonkin, Milwaukee; and Donna (Dave) Herrmann, Mishicot; one son-in-law Dwight Ristow, Manitowoc; nine grandchildren: Nic and Ben Tonkin, Rachel (Steve) Schroeder, Jayme (Jason) Schwoerer, Shanna (Michael) Donaher, David (Erin) Rocklewitz, Tim Rocklewitz, Michael (Alicia) and Marc Ristow (special friend Melissa Erb); eight great grandchildren: Mackenzie and Alivia Schroeder, Pierson, Sophia, and Ayla Schwoerer, Tyler James and Cole Donaher, Evan Rocklewitz. One sister-in-law: Joyce Novachek; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Otto was preceded in death by his parents and wife Betty; daughter Barbara, infant daughter Annette, and brother and sister-in-law: William (Violet) and brother and sister-in-law Alfred (Evangeline) Engelbrecht; sister and brother-in-law: Vivian (Raymond) Hallada; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Edward (Lorraine) Langer and brother-in-law Bill Novachek; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Rosemary (Donald) Meyer.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parish. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Reynebeau with burial to take place following services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers. Military honors will be accorded by the V.F.W. Post #1248 and the American Legion Post #165, both of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parish, 3201 Mishicot Rd., Two Rivers, on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Northland Lodge for the care and compassion shown to Otto and his family.
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, 1420 22nd Street, Two Rivers is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 16 to May 17, 2019