Otto H. Schultz
Manitowoc - Otto H. Schultz, age 101, of Manitowoc, formerly of Mishicot, died peacefully Thursday morning, January 30, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, with his family at his side.
Mr. Schultz was born July 22, 1918 in Watertown, Wisconsin, son of the late Otto J. and Mae Gertrude (Smith) Schultz. He was a graduate of St. Rose Elementary School, West Division High School and Milwaukee State Teachers College, all in Milwaukee. Mr. Schultz married Dorothy Oehlert of Milwaukee in Leesville, Louisiana in 1941. She preceded him in death on March 10, 1987. In June of 1992, he married Kathleen Royston of Madison who preceded him in death on October 8, 2012. Mr. Schultz served in the United States Army from June 1941 to March 1946. Achieving the rank of Captain, he commanded Battery A, 392nd Field Artillery Battalion of the 42nd Division in the European Theatre during World War II. After the war he taught briefly at the Milwaukee Vocational School and the Milwaukee State Teachers College. For 37 years he was the Administrator of Mishicot Public Schools until retiring in 1983. During his tenure the District was consolidated, schools were built in 1958 and 1965, a major addition was added in 1975 and an athletic field complex in 1978. In 1979, the Mishicot Elementary was rededicated as the Otto H. Schultz Elementary School. Mr. Schultz was president of the Mishicot Lions Club, the first president of the Mishicot Area Growth and Improvement Committee (MAGIC) and was awarded its first leadership and service award in 1987. He was also a board member of the Manitowoc County Domestic Violence Center. A member of the Madison Area and State of Wisconsin Retired Teachers Association he served in numerous capacities including the State President. He was twice elected by the Wisconsin Retirement System Annuitants as their representative on the Employee Trust Fund Board and Legislatures Retirement Research Committees. Mr. Schultz was also involved in the state and national leadership activities of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and served on its National Board of Directors from 1996 to 2002. He also was a member of the National Board of Intelligent Transportation Society of America.
He is survived by two sons, John (Patricia) of Manitowoc and Alan of Appleton (special friend, Mary Bosveld); a daughter-in-law, Karolyn of Manitowoc; nine grandchildren: Jean, Rod (Sue), Bryan (Patti), Greg, Jessica, Thomas (Lisa), and Tim (Michelle) and Jeffrey (Jessica) Schultz and Alisa (Mike) Close; ten great-grandchildren: Daphne Heyn, Nicholas Enters, Corey, Madeline, Micah, Joshua, Elle, Jax Schultz, Gabrielle and Natalie Nyen; and great-great grandchildren, Tanner and Teegen Heyn. Mr. Schultz is also survived by a step daughter, Susan (Thomas) Ullsvik of Middleton and a step son, Thomas (Beverly) Royston of Madison; eight step grandchildren: Brittany (Tim) Bancroft, Bryan (Janelle) and Emily Royston, Erica (Matt) Jahnke, Trevor (Jenifer) Ullsvik, Kaisa (Jed) Miller, Matthew Strauss and Melissa (Pat) Schamburek; and 12 step great grandchildren: Cody, Bailey, and Ainslee Royston, Jenna, Miley and Brynn Schamburek, Sulia, Anders and Maibritt Miller, Bryn, Trig and Sawyer Ullsvik, Adeline Jahnke, Madison Bancroft and Everly Bancroft. Further survivors include one sister, Mary Burke of Stevens Point; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by one son, Otto (Jim); five brothers, Whitman, Elbert, Harris, Manfred and Anthony; five sisters-in-law, Laverne, Pearl, Lorraine and Jean Schultz, and Janet (George) Dardich; and a daughter-in-law, Pauline Schultz.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 423 S. Main St. Mishicot. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Jeff Briones, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mishicot. Military graveside rites will be accorded by members of the Kempen-Staudinger-Terens Post #7753 of Mishicot.
Friends may call at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home in Mishicot from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Visitation will continue at the church Wednesday morning, from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Mr. Schultz's name.
