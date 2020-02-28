Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamella Rasmussen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamella Rasmussen


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamella Rasmussen Obituary
Pamella Rasmussen

Sheboygan - Pamella Rasmussen was born on December 26, 1948 and passed away on February 26, 2020 at the age of 71. She graduated from Goodrich High School with the class of 1967. On September 3, 1968 she was united in marriage with her best friend, Dennis Rasmussen in Gladstone, MI. Pamella enjoyed socializing, coloring and was known for her great sense of humor.

Pamella is survived by her sons, Craig (Beth) and Eric (Nicole); grandchildren, Jessica, Charisma, Carma, Caragan, Matthew, Brandon, Hillary and Spencer Rasmussen; great-grandchildren, Kurt, Duncan, Sky and Owen Charles; siblings, Dana (Sandra) Phillips, Barbara Scott, David Phillips, Billy (Linda) Phillips, Walter "Topsy" (Amy) Phillips, Patricia Phillips and Robert (Helen) Phillips. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; parents, Robert and Jean; brother-in-law, Robert Scott and sister-in-law, Shirley "Irma" Phillips.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -