Pamella Rasmussen
Sheboygan - Pamella Rasmussen was born on December 26, 1948 and passed away on February 26, 2020 at the age of 71. She graduated from Goodrich High School with the class of 1967. On September 3, 1968 she was united in marriage with her best friend, Dennis Rasmussen in Gladstone, MI. Pamella enjoyed socializing, coloring and was known for her great sense of humor.
Pamella is survived by her sons, Craig (Beth) and Eric (Nicole); grandchildren, Jessica, Charisma, Carma, Caragan, Matthew, Brandon, Hillary and Spencer Rasmussen; great-grandchildren, Kurt, Duncan, Sky and Owen Charles; siblings, Dana (Sandra) Phillips, Barbara Scott, David Phillips, Billy (Linda) Phillips, Walter "Topsy" (Amy) Phillips, Patricia Phillips and Robert (Helen) Phillips. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; parents, Robert and Jean; brother-in-law, Robert Scott and sister-in-law, Shirley "Irma" Phillips.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020