Manitowoc - Sister Patrice Walsh, age 84, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
The former Elizabeth "Betty" Walsh was born on August 28, 1936 in Eden, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Francis and Agnes (Ayers) Walsh. She entered the convent in 1952 and professed her vows in 1955. Sister Patrice earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Holy Family College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Sister Patrice ministered at St. Andrew, Manitowoc; St. Anthony, Oconto Falls; St. Anthony, Marinette and St. Agnes, Green Bay, all in Wisconsin. She also taught at Immaculate Conception and St. Francis, Yuma and St. John, Komatke, both in Arizona. Sister Patrice also served as the Religious Education Coordinator at San Solano Missions, Topawa; did Village Ministry in Pisinemo, was involved in various parish and school ministries at San Xavier Mission, Tucson and was a parish visitor and helper in the parish at Immaculate Conception, Yuma, all in Arizona. She spent two years as a part-time parish secretary and helper with other parish ministries at St. Theresa, Kekaha, Kauai, Hawaii. Since June 2012, she had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; two sisters: Joan Feucht and Patricia Hundertmark; and one sister-in-law: Yvonne Walsh. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Francis and Agnes (Ayers) Walsh; one brother: Richard Walsh; one sister and three brothers-in-law: Mary Ann (Leroy) Braatz, Michael Feucht and Kenneth Hundertmark.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220.
A Memorial Mass for Sister Patrice will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.
