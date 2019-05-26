|
Patricia A. Stevens
Manitowoc - Patricia A. Stevens, age 68, a Manitowoc resident, died on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Aurora BayCare, Green Bay.
Patricia was born on January 29, 1951 in Grand Forks, ND, son of the late Wayne and Theresa (Nikle) Stevens. She was a volunteer for the Salvation Army and was extremely giving and helped out a lot of senior citizens. Patricia raised three grandchildren and loved playing bingo.
Survivors include her children: Maurice (special friend Cara) Stevens, Manitowoc, Donald (Dawn) Spencer, Manitowoc, Daniel (Amanda) Spencer, Manitowoc, Jerald Spencer, Manitowoc, Richard Stevens, Waupon, Trisha Stevens, Mexico, Trina Stevens, Manitowoc; 27 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; her siblings: Joyce (Michael) Myers, Manitowoc, Judith (Paul) Bruechert, Manitowoc, Theresa (Jeff) Gove, Manitowoc, Quintin Stevens, Kiel, and Denise (Richard) Pruitt, Green Bay. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive in Manitowoc, Grand Forks, ND and Rice Lake, MN Reservation. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister-in-law: Kim Stevens.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand (1416 Grand Ave), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptian.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, Manitowoc, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 26, 2019