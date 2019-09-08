|
Patricia C. Schwoerer
Eau Claire - Patricia C. Schwoerer, age 77, formerly of Manitowoc died on Monday, September 2, 2019 at her home in Eau Claire, Wis.
Pat is survived by her son, Gregory A. (Amy) Schwoerer of Chippewa Falls; daughter, Deborah K. (Steven) Faber of Erie, CO; grandchildren, Katie and Noah Schwoerer, Jason (Kristy) Larson, Jacob, Jordan, and Baylie Schwoerer, and Maxwell Faber; great grandchildren, Celia and Bo; sisters, Lois (Jim) MacDonald and Darlene (Gary) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Sue Matte, Janice Matte, Dawn Matte, and Eileen Brey; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband and soul mate of 48 years, Allen; son, Randy; brothers, Leeroy, Meryl, Kenneth, Lloyd, Bruce and Gene.
Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4611 Commerce Valley Road in Eau Claire. Visitation will be on Monday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. To send your condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019