Patricia D. Austin
Manitowoc - Patricia D. Austin, age 59, of Manitowoc, has been welcomed Home into God's loving arms on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her residence.
Pat was born January 13,1961 in Flint, MI, daughter of the late Albert and Victoria (Cernat) Austin. She grew up in Flushing, MI where Pat attended school. After high school Pat attended Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, graduating with a degree in Medical Technology which became her life's vocation. In 1990 Pat moved to Manitowoc, to be near her family, who had moved to Manitowoc in 1985. Pat was a Christian woman who was dedicated to ministry for others. She was a talented song writer and guitar player and enjoyed singing and playing as part of her ministry. Pat also enjoyed painting, especially painting roses, in which she would give as gifts to others. As a servant of Christ, Pat reminded people to offer God not just your prayers but also your "praise reports."
Survivors include Pat's brother, Bill Austin, Plymouth, two nieces, Jordan Austin, Tucson, AZ, Emily Austin, Plymouth, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Albert and Victoria Austin.
A private family graveside service was held at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc. The Rev. Judine Duerwachter officiated. If you wish to give a gift in honor of Pat Austin you are encouraged to make a donation to your local Humane Society, as Pat was a true lover of animals. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Pat's family wishes to thank her very close neighbors and friends for the acts of love given to Pat in various times of need.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 2 to May 3, 2020