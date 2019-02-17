|
|
Patricia E. Eichhorst
Reedsville - Patricia E. Eichhorst, age 77, of Reedsville, passed away Thursday morning, February 14, 2019 at Garrow Villa of Brillion.
Patricia was born on June 22, 1941 in Manitowoc, daughter of Lorraine Steffen and the late John Levendowski. She attended local area schools in Manitowoc and graduated with the class of 1959 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. She went back to school and became a certified CNA for various assisted living institutions in the area. Patricia was always a caregiver at heart! She enjoyed her time with elderly patients. The majority of Patricia's life was working at Tinsel, AMF Paragon, and Aitken-Reed. On June 22, 1963 Patricia married Donald Eichhorst at St. John's-St. James Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsville. Patricia took care of her parents for many years. She enjoyed gardening, camping, music festivals, annual family campouts and going to the casino.
Survivors include her husband: Donald Eichhorst, Reedsville; one daughter: Julie A. Schmidt, Whitelaw; one son and daughter-in-law: Mark (Lori) Eichhorst, Howards Grove; her mother: Lorraine Hill, Manitowoc; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters and three brothers-in-law: Ruth (Duane) Logerquist, Manitowoc; Nancy (Michael) Zahorik, Manitowoc; Leroy Eichhorst, Sussex, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by one son: David Eichhorst; her father: John Levendowski; second dad: Florian Hill; four brothers-in-law and five sisters-in-law: Lyle (Mildred) Eichhorst; Betty (Vernon) Anderson; Carole (Elroy) Siebert; Allan (Dorothy) Eichhorst; Shirley Eichhorst.
Private family services will be held at a later date. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Holy Family Memorial Hospice and Garow Villa in Brillion for all the compassionate care given to Patricia also a special thank you to Mike and Jessie Pautz and their children Andrew and Elsianna.
"God bless all and hope a better world for all."
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 17, 2019