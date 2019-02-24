|
|
Patricia "Patti" J. Gallagher
Manitowoc - Patricia "Patti" J. Gallagher, age 77, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation, Manitowoc.
She was born on November 12, 1941 in rural Newton, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Frederick and Selma (Bartz) Voss. Patricia was a graduate of Valders High School with the class of 1959. On February 1, 1964 she married Donald Gallagher at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. She was employed at Mirro Foley for many years. Patricia enjoyed camping, bingo, playing with her dogs, Sudoku, and playing games with family.
Survivors include her husband: Donald Gallagher, Manitowoc; one daughter and son-in-law: Sheila and Stacey Werner, Sheboygan; one son and daughter-in-law: Kurt and Tracy Gallagher, Manitowoc; three grandsons: Philip Koch, Sheboygan and Jacob and Joseph Gallagher, both of Manitowoc; her dog: Candi; two sisters: Delores Becker, Shirley Schneider; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Voss, Donna Voss and Maggie Voss. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
She is further preceded in death by her daughter: Lea Gallagher; five brothers: Ronnie Voss, Bobbie (Carol) Voss, Fritz Voss, Eugene Voss and Wayne Voss; one sister: Elaine (Jack) Jeanty; brothers-in-law: Elroy Becker and Larry Schneider; one sister-in-law: Joan (Alan) Reich; one brother-in-law: James (June) Gallagher and other relatives and friends.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice and Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019