|
|
Patricia J. Nejedlo
Two Rivers - Patricia J. Nejedlo, age 73, a town of Two Creeks resident, passed away early Sunday morning, March 31, 2019 at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center, Green Bay.
She was born on November 24, 1945 in Waukesha, WI, daughter of the late Harold and Florence (Baumgardt) Vanderheyden. Patricia was a graduate of Waukesha High School with the class of 1964. On October 21, 1967 she married Michael Nejedlo at St. William Catholic Church in Waukesha, WI. Patricia was a beautician at a hair salon for many years. She volunteered at St. Vincent of De Paul and at St. Peter the Fisherman for funeral luncheons.
Patricia is survived by her husband: Michael Nejedlo, Two Creeks, WI; three children: Michelle (Robert) Smits, Lakeville, MN, Julianne Nejedlo (Fiancé Patrick Elliott), Two Rivers, WI, Mark Nejedlo, Madison, WI; three grandchildren: Maria, Michael, and Maggie; two sisters: Pamela Miller, Parker, CO and Dianne (James) Spellman, Mount Horeb, WI; four brothers-in-law: John Nejedlo, Spring Hill, FL, Peter (Dale) Nejedlo, Hartland, WI, Thomas Nejedlo, Waukesha, WI, Paul Nejedlo, Menomonee Falls, WI. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her step father: William Botcher; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Donald and MaryJane Nejedlo; brother-in-law: Jerome Miller; sister-in-law: Maryann Nejedlo.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will the Rev. Tom Reynebeau with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. The Visitation will continue on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman, Two Rivers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 1, 2019