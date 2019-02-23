Services
Patricia L. Wilhelm Obituary
Patricia L. Wilhelm

Manitowoc - Patricia L. Wilhelm, age 58, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on March 27, 1960 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Barry and Cynthia (Bursek) Zinkel. Patricia loved spending time with her grandchildren, making big meals for holidays and traveling.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Christopher and Kelly Wilhelm, Greenville, Adam and Ashley Wilhelm, Mishicot; four grandchildren: Dean, Wyatt, Everly and Kinsley Wilhelm; and a sister: Sara Loritz, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her aunt: June Bursek.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt. Cremation will follow the service at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends at The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 until 11:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home & All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 23, 2019
