Patricia Marie Hough
Manitowoc - Patricia Marie Hough, age 94, a Manitowoc resident of the last 4 years, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 with her family by her side.
She was born on February 9, 1926 in Manistique, Michigan, daughter of the late Arthur and Lillie (Anderson) Curran. Patricia attended Manistique High School where she graduated in 1944. During high school she worked at the Oak Theatre, where she met the love of her life, Lauritz. She was a proud "Rosie the Riveter", making bullets during WWII in Muskegon, MI after high school graduation through the end of the war. Patricia married Lauritz Hough on November 28, 1946 after he returned from serving in WWII, and they celebrated 67 years together before he preceded her in death on October 6, 2011. Patricia was employed at JC Penny, Manistique and Gladstone, MI, and volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul, Gladstone, MI. She was a lifelong member of All Saints Church in Gladstone, MI, where she dedicated her many talents and time to various church activities. Patricia and Lauritz began their life in Manistique, MI then moved to Gladstone in 1966 where they lived for over 50 years and raised their family. Patricia relocated to Manitowoc in 2016 to be closer to her daughter and family where she resided at the Gardens of Felician Village, Manitowoc. Patricia enjoyed cooking, baking, solving crossword puzzles and spending time with family. She was a selfless daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, who knew no end to the love she gave to all of us.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law: Ann Marie (Randy) Ahola Sohlden, Manitowoc; seven grandchildren: Alexander Ahola (special friend Tallie), Hillary Ahola (fiancé Ryan Jacques), Andrew Ahola (special friend Cassidy), all of Manitowoc, Michael Merlo of Niles, MI, Matthew Merlo (Shannon) of Port Washington, Angela Merlo of Rochester, MI, and Peter (Stephanie) Merlo of Grand Forks, ND; seven great-grandchildren: Max, Lilly, Karley, Matthew, Michael, Vincent, and Sophia; two step-grandchildren: Adam (Heather) Sohlden, Manitowoc, and Alexis Sohlden, Idaho Springs, CO; three step-greatgrandchildren: Alivia, Zak, Kelsie; one brother: Lawrence Curran of Escanaba, MI; and two sisters-in-law: Bette Hough and Carol Hough, both of Manistique, MI. Patricia was further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband: Lauritz; an infant daughter: Kim Marie; one daughter and son-in-law: Kay Louise (Michael) Merlo; one sister and brother-in-law: Kathleen (Joseph) Jackson; one sister-in-law: Charlene Curran; two brothers-in-law: William Hough and Paul George Hough; and one sister-in-law: Judy (Ken) Billings.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 12:00 p.m. Noon until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Reinbold and Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 818 State Street, Manitowoc. The funeral service will take place at 2:00 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community, Newton. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. David Beaudry. Following the service, cremation will occur at the AllCare Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and Patricia will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery, Manistique, Michigan, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Patricia's name to Roncalli Catholic Schools, Manitowoc.
