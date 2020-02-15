|
|
Patrick J. Gagnon
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Patrick J. Gagnon, age 70, of Two Rivers, died February 15, 2020 at Rivers Bend Health & Rehab, Manitowoc. Patrick was born August 26, 1949, in Two Rivers, son of the late Joseph P. and Rose (Marek) Gagnon. He was a graduate of Washington High School with the class of 1967. Patrick received a Bachelor's Degree (History/Secondary Education) in 1971 and a Master's Degree (Library Science) in 1973 from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He also received a Master's Degree (History) from Loyola University of Chicago in 1977. On September 1, 1973 he married Susan Koehler at St. Augustine Church, Reifs Mills; they divorced in 1992.
Patrick was employed at Silver Lake College, Manitowoc for 37 years, first as a staff librarian, but for most of his career as a professor of history. He retired in 2013.
Patrick had the privilege of serving on the Two Rivers City Council from 2015 to 2020 and on the Two Rivers Public School Board of Education from 1979 to 1994. He also served on various other civic and church councils and committees. Patrick was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish, the Two Rivers Historical Society, Rogers Street Fishing Village & Museum, the Manitowoc County Historical Society, the Wisconsin Historical Society and the Two Rivers Senior Citizens.
Survivors include his life partner, Jayne Purchatzke; two daughters: Cassandra (Shane Colley) of Oshkosh and Lea of Livonia, Michigan; two grandchildren, Graham McCutcheon and Opal Colley; one sister, Mary Gagnon (Gary Olson) of Duluth, Minnesota; one brother, John Gagnon (Cyndi) of Anchorage, Alaska; his ex-wife, Susan Koehler of Manitowoc; five nieces and numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Patrick, Jayne and the family thank Dr. Lynn Baatz and all of the nurses at the Holy Family Memorial Cancer Care Center as well as the doctors and nurses at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital for the wonderful care given Patrick over the years of his illness.
Cremation has take place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Parish, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. David Pleier and Rev. David Beaudry with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Parish and on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Now, Master, you may let your servant go in peace, according to your word, for my eyes have seen your salvation which you prepared in sight of all peoples. Luke 2: 29-31
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020