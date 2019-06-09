|
Patrick (Pat, Ove) J. Oberbillig
Jacksonville, FL - Patrick (Pat, Ove) J. Oberbillig, 71, passed Wednesday, June 5 at Mayo Hospital in Jacksonville Florida following a courageous battle with AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia).
Pat was preceded in death by his Parents, James J. and Irish (Minahan) Oberbillig, his Brother, Stephen Oberbillig and his Sister-in-Law Nancy M. Kaster.
Ove is survived by his wife, Nancy A. Kaster, his Stepdaughters, Jenny (Jon) Morrow, Wendy (Mark) Nysted and Trudy Propson as well as Grandsons, Logan, Mason and Nolan Morrow and Dylan Nysted.
Pat is also survived by his Sister, Cheryl (James) Thompson and Nephews, Steve, Dean (daughter Grace) and Andy (Clare); his Brother Jack (Marianne) Oberbillig; his Sister, Kathy (Bruce) Fleischmann, Nephew, Matthew (Jaylene) (son Caleb) and Niece, Jessica; his Sister Jean (Anthony) Mazzoleni, Niece, Catherine (Matthew Hockbrunn) and Nephew, John; his Brother Mike (Michele) Oberbillig and Niece, Devyn; his Sister, Mary Luther; his Brother-in-Law, Martin Jay Kaster, Nieces and Nephews, Daun (Fred) Heilmann, Brittanny (Joe Ameche) and Kolbi; Amy Kaster and Dale Leibowitz, KP and Crosby Blake-Leibowitz; Holly Kaster (Patrick Schroeder), Zhi and Shea; his Brother-in-Law, Richard (Nancy R.) Kaster, Nieces and Nephews, Steven (Kerri) Kaster, Alex (Courtney Martin) and Taylor; Robert Kaster; his Sister-in-Law, Sister Marsaia Kaster; Cousin Betty Black and so many extended and cherished family members and friends.
Pat was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, attended Manitowoc Lincoln High School and it was in Manitowoc where he began collecting friends by the dozens with whom he would remain close throughout his entire life. Ove spent his working years in sales, a profession that was a perfect match for him since he liked nothing better than to meet new people and he had a genuine interest in learning people's stories and telling many of his own. Ove's work took him to California where he spent over 15 years adding to the long list of people who called him a friend.
In September of 2006, Ove and Nancy were married and Ove was welcomed into a family in which he instantly gained Daughters, Son-in-Laws, Grandsons and a huge group of people who immediately began to love him in the way others had throughout his life. Ove and Nancy were fortunate to share nearly 13 years of marriage during which they had countless adventures, smiles, and laughs, all of which built the foundation of strength that was needed to weather the health struggles that Ove encountered in the last two years.
Among Pat's greatest loves were golfing, travel, spending time with friends and family in Wisconsin, and at his and Nancy's home in The Villages, Florida. Some of his favorite places to be were Berry Lake, Golden Sands Golf Course and supporting his Grandsons' many academic and athletic endeavors. He was those boys' biggest fan and now he's got the best seat in the house. Pat would also want it noted that he was the only participant never to miss the "Slim". He will be sorely missed by that group of men for much more than just his golf game.
To quote a friend, all great things must come to an end and Ove was one of the greatest things to enter the lives of his friends and family. His approach to life was to be admired. He was grateful, never complained, put others before himself and we were all proud to know him. He was a perfect gentleman loyal to the end and even from his hospital bed he found a way to make us smile, pass on his wisdom and exude great dignity.
Although any of Pat's siblings would have been willing, Jean's cells were determined to be perfect match and the gratitude felt for her selfless act cannot be expressed in words. It was the care that Pat received during his treatment at Marshfield Clinic and Hospital in Marshfield Wisconsin and at Mayo Clinic and Hospital in both Rochester, Minnesota and Jacksonville Florida that got him prepared to put Jean's gift to work and the care he received at these facilities was beyond compare. It is no wonder that along this journey, all those medical professionals that encountered Ove were brought quickly and lovingly into his fold of friendship, deep caring and humor. It was truly that free exchange of compassion, companionship and laughter that made Ove's path possible and we are all so grateful for it.
A well-deserved celebration of Pat's life will occur in the coming weeks. Any member of Pat's family can be contacted for details of the gathering and information will also be published on Ove's Caring Bridge Site.
Throughout his life, Pat had a remarkable circle of love around him and he made a beautiful mark upon us all. We now have a true friend with a huge heart that is looking over and loving us all from afar. We can do nothing more than be so very thankful for having had the great joy and privilege of having Pat as a part of our lives. Rest easy my love and my friend … how lucky we are to have loved and been loved by you. Until we meet again.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 9, 2019