Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center
620 N. Water Str.
Manitowoc, WI
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick J. Staab

Patrick J. Staab Obituary
Patrick J. Staab

Two Rivers - Patrick J. Staab, age 62, a resident of Two Rivers, entered eternal life on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the family residence. A Life Celebration Social will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 N. Water Str., Manitowoc, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at which time a prayer service will be held by Deacon Alan Boeldt with shared memories by family and friends to follow. To read a complete obituary and leave online condolences go to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
