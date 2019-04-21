|
|
Patsy Mae Schwalbe
Sun City, AZ - Patsy Mae Schwalbe, 82, of Sun City, Arizona passed away January 15, 2019. Patsy was born to Oscar and Mae (Holly) Midtlyng on March 10, 1936 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. In 1958, she married Leon R. Schwalbe. Patsy loved painting and was a Fine Arts Instructor. She has sold many of her paintings. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Sun City, Arizona. She also was involved in the National Spinal Cord Injury Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter. She was the motivating force in getting the Stephen J. Schwalbe Respite Center on the Summerfest grounds built in Milwaukee. The Center was dedicated in June of 1996. It is intended to be an oasis for persons with disabilities and other special needs and is the only facility of its kind in the country.
Patsy was pre-deceased by her son Steven and her daughter Jennifer. She is survived by her loving husband Leon; her sons James L. Schwalbe and Stuart R. Schwalbe; her 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church 20275 Davidson Rd, Brookfield, WI 53045, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1:00.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 21, 2019