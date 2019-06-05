Services
Christianson & Deja Funeral Home
202 W. Liberty Street
Valders, WI 54245
920-775-4433
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Christianson & Deja Funeral Home
Valders, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:30 PM
Christianson & Deja Funeral Home
Valders, WI
View Map
Patti A. Robison Obituary
Patti A. Robison

Valders - Patti A. Robison, age 58, a Valders resident, died on June 2, 2019 at her home.

Patti was born on November 9, 1960 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Marvin and Caroline (Schmidt) Robison. She was a graduate of Valders High School with the class of 1979. Patti was employed with Leverenz Shoe Factory for many years. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Patti enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and she liked to bake and go to the casino.

Survivors include eight siblings: Sandy Robison, Ricky (Diane) Robison, Roger (Mary) Robison, Tom Robison, Terry Robison and special friend Donna Nemitz, Mark (Nancy) Robison, Donna Kuchenbecker and Connie (Steve) Fogeltanz. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by one brother: Marvin Robison Jr.; one sister and brother-in-law: Betty (Keith) Ahrens; and one brother-in-law: Steve Kuchenbecker.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Christianson & Deja Funeral Home, Valders. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Jim Wilson.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Christianson & Deja Funeral Home, Valders, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Christianson & Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 5, 2019
