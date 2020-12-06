1/1
Patti L. Nelson
1964 - 2020
Patti L. Nelson

Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Patti L. Nelson, age 56, of Two Rivers, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Green Bay after a courageous battle with cancer.

Patti was born July 10, 1964, daughter of Jon and Barbara (Opper) Rex. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the Class of 1982. Patti was employed in the hospitality profession.

Patti loved music and enjoyed singing with various local musical organizations. She was an outgoing, bubbly people person and was adored by all who knew her. Patti's faith in God was very important to her and was her great strength during her illness. She was active in bible study groups and was an usher at Hope Community Church, Manitowoc. Patti loved nature, especially spending summers "up North" at her grand-parents resort in Conover, WI. Patti loved living in the country and was an animal lover and will be missed by her "Iggy Piggy".

Survivors include her husband: Rick Nelson, Two Rivers; her parents: Jon & Barbara Rex, Manitowoc; two sisters: Lori (D.C.) Billings, Peoria, AZ; Kerri (Michael) Stahl, Oconto Falls two step children: Danielle Nelson (Eddie Zhang), San Francisco; Nathan Nelson (Claire Leake), Portland, OR; two step granddaughters: Fawn & Bailey Nelson; nieces and nephews: Jon & Matthew Billings, Chris (Jenny) Stahl, Abby (Ty) Woitula; two great nieces: Lakin Stahl and Breckyn Woitula; one brother-in-law: Robert (Robin) Nelson, Manitowoc; one step niece: Amy (Ryan) Bauer; one step great niece: Jazmyne Bauer; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents William & Clarine Dayton, paternal grandparents Leslie & Geraldine Rex, aunt Karen Hood, mother-in-law and father-in-law Lois and Wallace Nelson, brother-in-law Randall Nelson as well as several other relatives.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Private Family Memorial Service will be held at Hope Church, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Jed Manders. Patti's cremated remains will be laid to rest at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family and will be donated to a local charity for cancer.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Aurora Oncology of Green Bay and Two Rivers for the care and compassion shown to Patti and her family.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc is assisting the Nelson family with funeral arrangements.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Dec. 6, 2020.
