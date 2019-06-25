|
|
Paul A. LaCroix
Manitowoc - Paul A. LaCroix, age 67, a Manitowoc resident, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Paul was born on May 2, 1952 in Manitowoc, son of the late Hugo and Helen (Schneider) LaCroix. Paul grew up on the LaCroix family dairy and hog farm, juggling his farm chores and his high school sports, including football and wrestling. He attended St. Isadore Catholic School in Osman, Wisconsin and served as an altar boy at St. Isadore Catholic Church. He attended Valders High School and he was Captain of the Valders varsity football team and wrestling team. He wrestled in the State Wrestling tournament as a senior in high school and graduated with the class of 1970. On July 1, 1972 he married the former June Christianson at St. Mary's Catholic Church - Clarks Mills, and together they had three children. Paul was employed with Mike Wallander Construction for 17 years, the Department of Public Works for 24 years and CR Mobility and HFM Transportation for 9 years. Paul continued his dedication to the church and his love of sports by serving as Head Usher at St. Paul's Catholic Church for several years and Usher at St. Andrew's Catholic Church. Paul was a WIAA Wrestling Official for 20 years and was selected to officiate the WIAA State Wrestling tournament in 1989. Paul participated in various softball leagues, with especially fond memories of "Norm's Utter Team." He bowled for years in Fenlon's Bowling league and also loved to golf. He was a Wisconsin sports fan, having attended numerous Badger football games over the years, and was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. Paul coached basketball, softball, baseball and Manitowoc Chiefs football for his children and grandchildren. Words cannot express his unending love and devotion for his children and grandchildren. "Dad" and "Grandpa" never failed to be there to support their every need. Paul took a special interest in his nieces' and nephews' grade school, high school and college athletics. He held a unique bond with his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his wife: June LaCroix, Manitowoc; two daughters: Lindsay LaCroix, Manitowoc, Sarah (Nick) Hanson, Oak Creek; five grandchildren: Miranda LaCroix, Minneapolis, MN, Diego LaCroix (special friend Veronikka), Manitowoc, Lexi LaCroix, Appleton, Ava Hanson and Lincoln Hanson, both of Oak Creek; three brothers: Ron (Bette) LaCroix, Oak Creek, Rich (Mary) LaCroix, Stoughton, Ken (Kathy) LaCroix, Sheboygan; two sisters: Kathleen (Joe) Deignan, Sonoma, CA, Cheryl (Mike) Butz, Manitowoc; three brothers-in-law: Roy (Julie) Christianson, Appleton, Steven (Julie) Christianson, Cypress, TX, Chuck Wendling, Collins; three sisters-in-law: Jeanne Wilson, Sheboygan, Carol (Jim) Fisher, Reeds Spring, MO, Shari (Dan) Carpenter, DePere; 30 nieces and nephews; 57 great nieces and nephews; lifelong friends: Dewane and Mary Scheidt, Fond du Lac. Other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by one son: Brian Paul LaCroix; his mother and father: Helen and Hugo LaCroix; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Leroy and Leona Christianson; one brother: John LaCroix; an infant sister: Helen LaCroix; one sister-in-law: Barbara Wendling; one brother-in-law: Buddy Fisher; one nephew: Robert Backus; and one niece: Crystal Bradley.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand (1416 Grand Ave), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain with cremation to follow at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Entombment will take place at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, Manitowoc, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Paul's name.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Holy Family Memorial Cancer Care Center and Holy Family Memorial Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Paul and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 25, 2019