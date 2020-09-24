Paul Bruss
Wausau -
Paul D. Bruss, 71, of Wausau went to his eternal rest on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Reverend Zach Holdorf will officiate. Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday at the East Danish Cemetery, New Denmark , WI. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau and again at the church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com
. Social distancing will be observed and facemasks will be required.