Paul G. Schultz
Two Rivers - Paul G. Schultz, age 28, of Two Rivers, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence.
Paul was born August 6, 1991 in Manitowoc, son of Douglas and Sherry (Neff) Schultz. Paul graduated from Two Rivers High School with the Class of 2010. Paul was employed with Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry.
Paul enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his friends and family. Most of all, he loved frisbee golfing, kayaking, golfing, fishing and spending time with his best dog, "Moose". He was also a sports fan, enjoying both Packer and Brewer games as often as he could get to them and also loved to travel whenever he had an opportunity.
Paul had an infectious laugh that brightened anyone's day. He was charismatic and had an amazing sense of humor. Paul was also a very giving and loving person to everyone, especially his family and his friends.
Survivors include his parents: Douglas and Sherry Schultz, Two Rivers; his sister, Stacy (Kory) Shillcox; Nephews: Liam Muniz, Jacob Shillcox; Niece: Taylor Shillcox; Grandparents Janice Neff, Paul (Joan) Schultz and Carol Schultz; Aunt: Diane (Steve) Rondeau; Uncles: Scott (Michelle) Neff, Greg (John) Schultz, Cory (Aimee) Schultz; Cousins: Cory Meemken, Ferris Truettner, Leah Truettner, Nathan Neff, Jordan Neff, Savanna Blasier, Devan Culligan, Aubrey Andrews and Clinton Andrews. Paul was preceded in death by his Grandfather Francis Neff; Dogs: Anna-may and Bailey.
A special thank you to all of Paul's dearest friends, which were family to Paul. The amount of support and love that has been shown through this difficult time has been heartfelt appreciated and will never be forgotten. It truly shows how much Paul's life meant to everyone.
Private funeral services will be held at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. A time of remembrance will be held at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from noon until 3:00 p.m. Paul will be laid to rest at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Paul's memorial fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/paul-schultz-memorial-fund
There will be a Celebration of Life for Paul following the visitation at the funeral home to be held at Westshore Sportsman's Club, 11267 Lakeshore Road, Two Rivers.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.