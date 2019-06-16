|
|
Paul Gengler
Menasha - Paul Richard Gengler, age 41, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Lovingly referred to as "Big Papa," Paul was a funny, outgoing jokester who loved singing karaoke and riding his Honda Goldwing motorcycle.
Paul was born on August 8, 1977 at Appleton Medical Center to parents Richard and Barbara (née Vande Bogart). He graduated from Reedsville High School in 1996 and resided in Menasha for most of his adult life.
Paul was dedicated to his work in customer service, delighting callers with his quick wit and sense of humor. The happiest day of Paul's life occurred on March 14, 2003 when his daughter, Skylar Rebecca, was born.
On July 21, 2015, Paul married the love of his life, Cindy Gengler (née Hang), who cared for him throughout his illness. Paul and Cindy rode their motorcycles thousands of miles around Wisconsin, often with Paul's beloved dog, Booboo, riding in a basket in back.
Paulie had a heart of gold and always made sure those around him knew how much he loved them and would drop everything to help a friend. He enjoyed talking about politics and was quick to start a conversation and offer a drink to anyone he encountered. His sense of humor and boisterous personality will never be forgotten. One of his favorite humorous questions to ask was, "Why is it called taking a dump when you aren't taking anything?"
One of Paul's main purposes in life was to make people laugh, including the doctors and nurses at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where he received the majority of his treatment. Paul and his family appreciate the support he received from his medical care team.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy, daughter Skylar, mother Barbara, father Richard and stepmother Karen, grandmother Marion Vande Bogart, brothers Vaughn (Trina) Haberland, Dustin (Cheryl) Haberland, and Shane (Sarah) Haberland, sisters Laurie (Dan) Schmitz, Bethanie Gengler and Valorie Gengler, and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 12pm-4pm at The Dome in Neenah. We will be celebrating Paul's life in the way that he wanted to be remembered: with music, food, and amazing memories shared between friends and family. All who knew Paul are encouraged and welcome to attend to celebrate his amazing life. Online condolences can be shared at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 16, 2019