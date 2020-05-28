Paul J. Kramer, of Manitowoc, WI, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 at home in Appleton, WI, after a long illness.



Formal funeral services will be announced at a later date as the family works within the Covid-19 and church regulations for group gathering sizes. Burial will be at Calvary Mausoleum in Manitowoc, WI.



Paul was born in Manitowoc to Paul and Maxine Kramer on April 04, 1961, the only son of eight children. In keeping with family tradition, Paul attended St. Andrew Catholic School and Roncalli Catholic High School where he enjoyed participating in all things musical. He graduated in 1979.



Paul was always very interested in learning how things worked. To no one's surprise, he graduated at the top of his class from Lakeshore Technical Institute with certification in Electronics. He then pursued his degree in Computer Networking from ITT Technical Institute in Green Bay, where he earned highest honors. Paul's honest loyalty to his family was seen throughout the more than fifteen years he worked with family, traveling the US for concert lighting and sound production. His natural ability and experience in understanding technical machinery led to careers at The House on the Rock, Cellcom, Ace Hardware and other companies that needed his unique abilities.



Paul was always a loyal friend. He enjoyed reading, mountain bike racing, camping, watching Sci Fi, photography and playing cards. His most unique hobby was ski diving! Always the helper, he became a certified instructor. A humanitarian relief trip to El Salvador had a profound impact on Paul, who was by nature kind, sensitive, and caring. During his last years in Manitowoc, Paul spent time driving his mother around and helping his sister, as well as visiting his father daily in a nursing home.



His father, Paul M. Kramer; his brother-in-law, Brian Wier; his nephew, Christopher Wier; and his niece, Maria Hauer, preceded Paul in death.



Paul is survived by his mother, Maxine (Boury) Kramer, his seven sisters and brothers-in-law, Elizabeth Kramer, Kathy (Ed) Kleckner, Mary (Charles) Birr, Judy Wier, Shirley (John) Hauer, Therese (Christopher) Schafer, Laura (Henry) Delgado, his seventeen nieces and nephews, and seven grandnieces and grandnephews.









