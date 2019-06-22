Services
Lambert Eckert Funeral Home
344 South State Street
Mishicot, WI 54228
920-755-2212
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home
344 So. State St.
Mishicot, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home
344 So. State St.
Mishicot, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Metz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Metz


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul J. Metz Obituary
Paul J. Metz

Denmark, WI. - Paul J. Metz, age 61, of 2530 W. Zander Rd. Denmark, WI, in the town of Gibson, entered into eternal life Wednesday evening, June 19, 2019 at the Bellin Hospital in Green Bay surrounded by his loved ones. Paul was born October 23, 1957 in Erie, PA to the late Joseph and Ruth Gulbrand Metz. He married the former Lynn Kramer April 8, 1988 in Manitowoc County. Paul owned and operated Metz Electric / Group 3 Contracting previous to his retirement. He enjoyed farming in the town of Gibson, fishing, hunting, and collecting guns. Paul loved spending time with his family, especially with his granddaughter Audrey. He had a great love of nature and his animals especially his dog "Molly".

He is survived by his loving wife: Lynn, one daughter and son-in-law: Kristy and Christopher Reynolds, of Two Creeks, one son: Joseph "Jay" Metz and his special friend: Amanda Ullmann and her daughter: Aubrey, one granddaughter: Audrey Reynolds, and is further survived by Nathan and Alycia Seiler, of Kewaunee, whom he thought of as his children, his mother-in-law: Phyllis Kramer, of Denmark, his father-in-law: Joseph (Ellen) Kramer, of Green Bay, his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Tim (Julie) Stanton, of AR, Mike Kramer, of TX and by his nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home 344 So. State St. in Mishicot with Pastoral Minister Christal Wavrunek officiating. Relatives and friends may call after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, until the time of service at 7:00p.m.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now