Paul J. Metz
Denmark, WI. - Paul J. Metz, age 61, of 2530 W. Zander Rd. Denmark, WI, in the town of Gibson, entered into eternal life Wednesday evening, June 19, 2019 at the Bellin Hospital in Green Bay surrounded by his loved ones. Paul was born October 23, 1957 in Erie, PA to the late Joseph and Ruth Gulbrand Metz. He married the former Lynn Kramer April 8, 1988 in Manitowoc County. Paul owned and operated Metz Electric / Group 3 Contracting previous to his retirement. He enjoyed farming in the town of Gibson, fishing, hunting, and collecting guns. Paul loved spending time with his family, especially with his granddaughter Audrey. He had a great love of nature and his animals especially his dog "Molly".
He is survived by his loving wife: Lynn, one daughter and son-in-law: Kristy and Christopher Reynolds, of Two Creeks, one son: Joseph "Jay" Metz and his special friend: Amanda Ullmann and her daughter: Aubrey, one granddaughter: Audrey Reynolds, and is further survived by Nathan and Alycia Seiler, of Kewaunee, whom he thought of as his children, his mother-in-law: Phyllis Kramer, of Denmark, his father-in-law: Joseph (Ellen) Kramer, of Green Bay, his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Tim (Julie) Stanton, of AR, Mike Kramer, of TX and by his nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home 344 So. State St. in Mishicot with Pastoral Minister Christal Wavrunek officiating. Relatives and friends may call after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, until the time of service at 7:00p.m.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 22, 2019