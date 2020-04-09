|
Paul J. Weber
Manitowoc - Paul J. Weber, age 63, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
He was born November 25, 1956 in Manitowoc, son of the late Louis P. and Louise (Tadych) Weber. Paul attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1975. He worked in Manitowoc and resided at Vista Care with his group home family. Paul enjoyed motorcycles and tropical fish.
Survivors include his step-mother: Janina Weber, Manitowoc; three brothers: Charles (Sig) Weber, Sturgeon Bay, Mark Weber, Manitowoc, and David Weber (Amy), Manitowoc; two sisters: Kay Weber (Wayne), Menominee Falls, and Jennifer (Chad) Scheinoha, Manitowoc; one aunt: Grace McGuire; and one uncle: Tom Tadych. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020