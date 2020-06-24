Paul J. Zinn
1940 - 2020
Paul J. Zinn

Two Rivers - Paul J. Zinn, age 79, longtime Two Rivers resident, died early Saturday morning, June 20, 2020, at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.

Paul was born December 1, 1940, in Two Rivers, a son of the late Carl and Marion (Tomchek) Zinn. He attended Two Rivers Public Schools, graduating from Washington High School with the Class of 1960. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard as a Sergeant First Staff for many years, having been a nuclear missile mechanic, security officer and administrative clerk.

Paul was also employed a supervisor for seven years at Federal Mogul in Manitowoc.

He enjoyed many activities including fishing, hunting, feeding the neighborhood squirrels, and driving around visiting friends.

Survivors include his wife: Lori Stiefvater of Two Rivers; two sons: Christopher (Rebecca) Zinn of Greensboro, North Carolina and Nick Zinn of Jefferson, WI; one daughter: Heather (Aaron) Stauber of Greenville, WI; grandchildren: Hayden, Gregory, Gabriella, Gavin, Leighton, and Cora; one great grandchild: Braxton. He is further survived by Lori's child: Morgan Stiefvater; his mother-in-law: Barbra Stiefvater and sisters-in-law: Vicki Swingle and Lynn Kalista. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother: Gerald Zinn and his father-in-law: Clement Stiefvater.

The family would like to thank the staff at Shady Lane Nursing Home/Laurel Grove Assisted Living, Holy Family Hospice, and Community Care.

A private family graveside service will be held at Pioneer Rest Cemetery in Two Rivers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the Zinn family with arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL CHAPELS - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
